The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Sells $2,804,826.36 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,619.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lisa Chang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of KO traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,963,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $70.13.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.