The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Sells $2,804,826.36 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,619.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,963,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $70.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

