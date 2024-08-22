The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 111.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $370.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,939. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $367.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

