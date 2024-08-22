The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Insider Buys £22,800 in Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,625.78).

The Rank Group Price Performance

The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.38 million, a PE ratio of -390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46. The Rank Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.80 ($1.30). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Rank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

See Also

