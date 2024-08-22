The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 733,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

