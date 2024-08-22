Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 0.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 2,469,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 25,500,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Tilray Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

