Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 0.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 2,469,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 25,500,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Tilray Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.19.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
