TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.27. TIM shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 68,268 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TIM
TIM Price Performance
TIM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.
Institutional Trading of TIM
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TIM by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 105.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TIM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TIM
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.