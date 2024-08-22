TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.27. TIM shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 68,268 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get TIM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TIM

TIM Price Performance

TIM Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TIM by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 105.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TIM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.