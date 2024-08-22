TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.060-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.090-4.130 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $3,027,741. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.