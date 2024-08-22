TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.060-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.090-4.130 EPS.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
TJX opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.71.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $3,027,741. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
