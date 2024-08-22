Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Toll Brothers updated its FY24 guidance to $14.50-14.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.500-14.750 EPS.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 5.6 %

TOL opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $146.75.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

