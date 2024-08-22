Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Toll Brothers updated its FY24 guidance to $14.50-14.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.500-14.750 EPS.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 5.6 %

TOL opened at $141.00 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

