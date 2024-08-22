tomiNet (TOMI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.57 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $10.57 million and $27.72 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 164,883,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,558,789 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 164,883,002.93780598 with 152,558,789.53150067 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.07502259 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $20,878,895.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

