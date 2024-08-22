Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.24 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion and $257.70 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.52 or 0.00010765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,535.20 or 1.00020517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012939 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00055724 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,906,122 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,865,921.392918 with 2,525,538,410.899467 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.54990918 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 519 active market(s) with $309,873,311.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

