Toncoin (TON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $283.85 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $6.53 or 0.00010727 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $22.30 billion and approximately $283.85 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,893.69 or 1.00012097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008080 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,853,078 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,800,624.593358 with 2,525,475,077.9484053 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.64389888 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 516 active market(s) with $237,513,653.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,800,624.593358 with 2,525,475,077.9484053 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.64389888 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 516 active market(s) with $237,513,653.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

