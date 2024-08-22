Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,907. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,772 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,186,000 after acquiring an additional 218,807 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

