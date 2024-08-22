Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$86.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.90.

TD opened at C$81.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.67 and a one year high of C$86.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

