Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $45.56.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
