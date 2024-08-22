Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

