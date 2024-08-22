TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
TransAlta Price Performance
NYSE TAC opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.88. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $10.04.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
