TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.01

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.01 and last traded at $173.97, with a volume of 397737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -508.68 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 20,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,922. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.