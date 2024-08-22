Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of RTX by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

