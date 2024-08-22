Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TRVI opened at $2.81 on Monday. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trevi Therapeutics

In other news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,128 shares of company stock valued at $187,865. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

