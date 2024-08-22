Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 112 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.10. 3,421,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,217. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $195.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

