Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 63,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $30.48. 8,339,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,584. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

