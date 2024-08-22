Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Bank of America

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Turnstone Biologics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSBX opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. Turnstone Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Get Turnstone Biologics alerts:

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics

About Turnstone Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSBX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Turnstone Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 130,826 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.