UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

