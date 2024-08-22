UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group
Institutional Trading of UBS Group
UBS Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.