UBS Group Begins Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2024

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINEFree Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Lineage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $86.46 on Monday. Lineage has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

