UBS Group Begins Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Lineage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $86.46 on Monday. Lineage has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Company Profile

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

