UBS Group Increases Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $42.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,095. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

