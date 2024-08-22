Uniswap Market Capitalization Hits $4.23 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.05 or 0.00011584 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and approximately $171.49 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00104652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 302.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,109,615 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,109,614.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.44249251 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1076 active market(s) with $78,970,681.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.