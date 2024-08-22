United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
NASDAQ UG opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $13.59.
United-Guardian Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 116.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Further Reading
