United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.