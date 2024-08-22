United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,083,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,853. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $172.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

