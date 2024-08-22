United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.59.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 26.73%.

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 140,384 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,117,456.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,605.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 157,778 shares of company stock worth $1,243,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

