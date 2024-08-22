United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $14.56

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $14.13. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 904,143 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $807.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth $4,034,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $417,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.