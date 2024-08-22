USDB (USDB) Price Hits $1.00

USDB (USDB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, USDB has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a market cap of $283.38 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

USDB’s total supply is 283,573,887 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 290,047,974.01720285. The last known price of USDB is 0.99885931 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $8,430,088.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

