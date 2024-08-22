VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

