Vai Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Vai has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $9,082.57 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,779,202 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

