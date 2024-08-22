Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Up 4.8%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57). Approximately 296,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 189,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £46.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.40. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.
Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.
