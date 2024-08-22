Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

