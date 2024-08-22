VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.22% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

