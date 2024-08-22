Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 171.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 826.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.02. The company had a trading volume of 680,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,178. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.12. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.