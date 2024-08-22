Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 3.2% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,550,000 after buying an additional 228,537 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 152,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,499,900.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 149,990 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,742,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121,641 shares during the period. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,069,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 192,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,951. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

