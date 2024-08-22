Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Position Raised by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after purchasing an additional 628,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 967.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 292,760 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,826,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61,821.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after buying an additional 213,284 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 87,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,440. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.