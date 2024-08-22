Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Hits New 1-Year High at $185.72

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $185.72 and last traded at $184.93, with a volume of 7839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $176.73.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.