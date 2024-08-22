Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 26.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $129,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $411.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

