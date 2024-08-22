Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Trading Down 0.7%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 26,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 50,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
View Our Latest Report on Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Trading Down 0.7 %
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vasta Platform
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.