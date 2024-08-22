Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Trading Down 0.7%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 26,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 50,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Vasta Platform Trading Down 0.7 %

About Vasta Platform

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $225.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

