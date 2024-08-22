Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,365.52

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $11,365.52 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,360.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.95 or 0.00574788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00105727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.00279859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00032145 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00073058 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,098,072 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.