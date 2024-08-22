Vicus Capital Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $125.61. 398,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,766. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. TD Cowen upped their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.