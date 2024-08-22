Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Aegis reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

