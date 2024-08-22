Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 336.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGR. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

VYGR opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $373.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 702,030 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $12,668,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,041,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 37,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

