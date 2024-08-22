Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.24 and last traded at $90.61. 1,824,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,564,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

