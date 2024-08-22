WAXE (WAXE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $3,412.83 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.21 or 0.00056109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

