Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cardinal Health (CAH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH):

8/21/2024 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/16/2024 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $119.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2024 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/19/2024 – Cardinal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $107.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $129.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Cardinal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Cardinal Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2024 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.11. 587,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,074. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.24.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,740 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 773.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

