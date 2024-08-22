Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$46.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.38.

TSE:H opened at C$44.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$44.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

